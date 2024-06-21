Delhi HC halts Kejriwal's bail amidst ED's plea

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a stay order on the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, pending a hearing on the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea. The agency is contesting the trial court's decision in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

The ED requested an urgent hearing, stating that it was not given adequate opportunity to argue its case. Justices Sudhir Kumar Jain and Ravinder Dudeja noted that the case file would reach them within 10-15 minutes, following which they would proceed with the matter.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, emphasized the need for a stay, arguing procedural unfairness. The ED had previously arrested Kejriwal after the Delhi High Court denied him protection from arrest earlier this March.