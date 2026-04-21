Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Allu Arjun in personality rights case

The suit alleged large-scale misuse of the actor’s persona through unauthorised sale of merchandise, dissemination of sexually explicit and derogatory content, and use of AI-based tools to clone his voice and simulate interactions such as "fake calls".

In its order, the Delhi High Court observed that Allu Arjun is a "well recognised, well respected and commercially successful actor in India", popularly known as the "Icon Star" of the Telugu film industry, with immense goodwill and reputation built over decades.

The order further recorded his rise from a child artist in "Vijetha" to national prominence through blockbuster films like "Pushpa: The Rise" and its sequel "Pushpa 2: The Rule", observing that the success of these films and the popularity of his dialogues and mannerisms reflect his "iconic status".