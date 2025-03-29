Delhi HC asks Centre, Delhi govt to disclose regulatory mechanism for blood banks in city

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court has asked the Centre and the city government to disclose the regulatory mechanism in place for regulating blood banks in the national capital.

The high court on March 26 sought responses of the Centre and the Delhi government through its health and family welfare department on a petition for making blood donation service in blood banks accessible round the clock.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notices to the authorities on the petition and asked them to file their replies within four weeks.

"While filing the affidavit in reply, the respondents shall disclose as to what is the regulatory mechanism imposed to regulate blood banks in the territory of Delhi," the bench said and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking a direction to the central government to take steps for making blood donation service in blood banks accessible round the clock.

Petitioner Vishal Arun Mishra, an advocate and also a blood donor, said volunteer donors faced difficulties in donating blood due to blood banks' restricted operative hours, till 4 pm or 5 pm.

The plea said numerous patients diagnosed with severe illnesses such as cancer preferred treatment at AIIMS or Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi due to their affordability and those who belonged to other states relied on volunteer donors for blood.

However, the restrictive blood donation hours at Safdarjung Hospital is only from 9 am to 4 pm whereas the window at AIIMS is from 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

The plea said the restrictive timings created substantial hurdles for volunteers as they were needed to be present between the timeframe provided, which became difficult due to professional obligations.

"Despite the blood banks being operational 24 hours, the blood donation facility operates only within limited hours, causing difficulties for donors and jeopardising patient care. This issue extends to private hospitals, which have adopted similar restrictive timings, further aggravating the problem," it said.

The petitioner said he had filed two Right to Information applications.

In response, AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital stated that while blood bank services were available 24 hours, the operational hours for blood donation were restricted to a limited timeframe, with provisions only for emergency blood donations, according to the petitioner.

The petitioner underscored the critical need for a more flexible blood donation schedule to ensure timely availability of blood for treatments, along with suitable blood donation hours accommodating the donors.

"The government should also take initiatives to encourage the spirit of volunteer blood donors and ensure their safety and comfort," it said.