Delhi Govt will set up more than 1000 Chhath Ghats across the capital: Atishi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will set up more than 1,000 'Chhath Ghats' across Delhi for 'Chhath Puja' this year, Revenue Minister Atishi said. In a high-level review meeting held with all the district magistrates on Wednesday, she directed the officials to begin the preparation for the 'Chhath Puja' festival in advance so that there is no inconvenience to the devotees and mismanagement at the last moment, as per an official release.

"Chhath Puja festival is associated with the faith of lakhs of people, and the Kejriwal government is determined to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the devotees while worshipping. All the concerned officials have been directed to ensure that," Atishi said.

"All district magistrates should identify locations for Chhath Ghats in their respective districts as per the convenience of devotees and initiate the construction of ghats there. Additionally, officials should start conducting meetings with local Chhath Puja committees, gather their suggestions, and make preparations accordingly for the successful organisation of the puja," she said.

"This year, the Kejriwal government will set up more than 1,000 Chhath Ghats across Delhi for the convenience of devotees. These Ghats will provide essential facilities such as clean water, tents, electricity, restrooms, security, medical services, power backup, and CCTV cameras to the devotees," Atishi said.

Additionally, cultural programs organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy will be held at several Ghats. The Revenue Minister also instructed officials to pay special attention to cleanliness at the Chhath Ghats, the release stated.