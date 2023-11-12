Begin typing your search...
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Tilak Nagar market, efforts to douse blaze underway
As per the fire department, the fire broke out in the Tilak Nagar market of the national capital.
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in a market in West Delhi district on Sunday, officials said
The officials said that two fire tenders were pressed into the service and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Further details are awaited
