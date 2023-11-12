Begin typing your search...

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Tilak Nagar market, efforts to douse blaze underway

As per the fire department, the fire broke out in the Tilak Nagar market of the national capital.

ByANIANI|12 Nov 2023 3:46 PM GMT
Delhi: Fire breaks out in Tilak Nagar market, efforts to douse blaze underway
X

Representative Image (ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out in a market in West Delhi district on Sunday, officials said

As per the fire department, the fire broke out in the Tilak Nagar market of the national capital.

The officials said that two fire tenders were pressed into the service and efforts to douse the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited

firemarketWest DelhiTilak Nagar market
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X