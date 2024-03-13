Delhi CM slams CAA implementation, accuses BJP govt of neglecting Indian citizens

NEW DELHI: Just two days after the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday criticised implementation of the legislation, accusing the BJP-led Central government of prioritising the interests of foreigners over those of Indian citizens.

In a Press conference, Kejriwal questioned the rationale behind the CAA, which promises Indian citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

He expressed concerns over the potential influx of minorities into India as a result of this policy.

"What is this CAA?" questioned Kejriwal, highlighting the BJP government's stance on granting citizenship to minorities from specified countries.

He warned of the implications of this move, suggesting that it could lead to a significant increase in the population of minorities within India.

"It means that a large number of minorities will be brought to our country," said Kejriwal, indicating potential challenges in terms of employment and housing for both the newcomers and existing Indian citizens.

Kejriwal went on to criticise the BJP's failure to address unemployment and homelessness among Indian citizens while allegedly prioritising the interests of foreigners, particularly from Pakistan.

"BJP struggles to create employment opportunities for Indian youth, it seems eager to offer jobs to young individuals from Pakistan," remarked Kejriwal, expressing concern over the apparent disparity in the government's approach towards its citizens and foreign nationals.

He also accused the BJP of attempting to settle individuals from Pakistan in India at the expense of native citizens' rights and opportunities.

Kejriwal concluded by expressing apprehension over the allocation of government funds, suggesting that resources intended for the development of Indian families and the nation would instead be utilised for accommodating Pakistani nationals.