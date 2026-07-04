Delhi CM orders rollback of work from home, staggered office timings

NEW DELHI: With geopolitical situation normalising, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered rollback of a work from home (WFH) measure and staggered timings she had earlier announced for government offices.
In May, Gupta had ordered work from home for twice a week for government offices, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's austerity push to conserve energy amid the war in Iran which affected oil flows through Strait of Hormuz.
"Now that the geopolitical situation has practically normalized. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved withdrawal of Work from Home on Wednesdays and Saturday," her office said.
The government has also revised the office timings for its employees to 10 am-6.30 pm, which was earlier from 10.30 am-7 pm
The fuel-cutting measures were announced when the war in West Asia was in its full swing, under a government's 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign. Private companies and institutions were also advised to adopt a similar arrangement wherever feasible.
To support implementation, the labour department had set up a single window help desk and call centre to address operational issues.
A formal order is expected detailing the changes in the WFH policy.