Delhi CM orders rollback of work from home, staggered office timings

The government has also revised the office timings for its employees to 10 am-6.30 pm, which was earlier from 10.30 am-7 pm

The fuel-cutting measures were announced when the war in West Asia was in its full swing, under a government's 90-day 'Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan' campaign. Private companies and institutions were also advised to adopt a similar arrangement wherever feasible.

To support implementation, the labour department had set up a single window help desk and call centre to address operational issues.

A formal order is expected detailing the changes in the WFH policy.