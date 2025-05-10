Delhi CM directs top officials to ensure emergency preparedness

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday issued instructions to top officials of her government to ensure preparedness to handle emergency situations entailing need of shelters, blackouts, stocking hospitals with supplies amid an ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

Gupta chaired a high-level meeting with heads of different departments at Delhi Secretariat, took stock of the preparations and issued directions. She also held a meeting with ministers of her Cabinet, officials said.

Senior Delhi government officers said that, the chief minister asked for hospitals to be prepared and to keep medicines in stock. The Health department was also instructed to keep ICUs ready.

The Power department has been asked to prepare for a situation if blackout is needed. Education department has been directed to work in coordination with other departments to identify schools that can serve as shelters in case of an emergency, said one of the officers.

In the aftermath of killing of 26 persons mostly tourists in a terror attack last month in Pahalgam, India and Pakistan have been engaged in hostilities involving strikes with drones, missiles and heavy shelling in border areas.