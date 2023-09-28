Deeply saddened to hear the news..: Annamalai on MS Swaminathan's demise

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai condoled the demise of eminent scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, popularly known as MS Swaminathan, who passed away today at the age of 98.

He took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "I am deeply saddened to hear the sad news that Padma Bhusan, the father of India's Green Revolution, a former MP, M S Swaminathan passed away in the early hours of Thursday following age-related ailments. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family and followers of the deceased M S Swaminathan." (sic)

MS Swaminathan was also popularly known as the father of agronomy and the father of India's Green Revolution. He was born on August 7, 1925 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Swaminathan played a pivotal role in introducing and promoting these modern agricultural techniques in India during the 1960s and 1970s.



Swaminathan's contributions to agriculture and food security have earned him numerous awards and honors, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, which are among India's highest civilian awards.