MS Swaminathan, father of India’s Green Revolution, passes away

CHENNAI: Father of Agronomy and Father of the Green Revolution in India, eminent scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan, popularly known as MS Swaminathan, passed away in Chennai this morning

He was born on August 7, 1925 in Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu.

He earned his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in agriculture from the University of Madras and the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, respectively.

He later pursued his doctoral studies at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

Swaminathan played a pivotal role in introducing and promoting these modern agricultural techniques in India during the 1960s and 1970s.

Swaminathan's contributions to agriculture and food security have earned him numerous awards and honors, including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan, which are among India's highest civilian awards.

He has also received the World Food Prize for his work in improving food production and security in developing countries.

Even after his official retirement, MS Swaminathan remains active in the field of agriculture and continues to be a prominent figure in discussions related to food security, sustainable agriculture, and rural development.