Death toll in Nagpur explosives factory blast rises to eight

NAGPUR: The death toll in the blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached eight on Saturday after another worker succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital, an official said.



Shraddha Vanraj Patil (22), who was undergoing treatment in Nagpur city, succumbed to her injuries, Dr Pinak Dande, director of Dande Hospital, told PTI.

Another injured worker, Pramod Chavare, is undergoing treatment.

With this, eight workers, including six women and two men, have lost their lives due to the explosion that occurred on Thursday.

The blast occurred around 1 pm on Thursday at the factory in Dhamna village under Hingna police station limits, around 25 km from the city.

Nine injured persons were admitted to two private hospitals in the city.

Most of the victims were working in the factory's packaging unit when the explosion took place, according to police.

The police on Friday arrested Jay Shivshankar Khemka (49), the factory's director of the factory, and manager Sagar Deshmukh. They were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Hingna, who granted them cash bail of Rs 50,000 each.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 304 (a) (causing the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by doing any rash or negligent act) was registered against the director and manager, police said.