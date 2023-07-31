DCW chief meets paralysed Manipur MLA's family, wife recounts horrific attack

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal said that she met family members of Vungzagin Valte, the paralyzed BJP MLA from Manipur, here and his wife recounted the horrifying story of violence on him and how no one came to help him.

"I met the family members of Vungzagin Valte, the BJP MLA from Manipur, in Delhi. His wife shared how they were victims of horrifying violence. She also revealed that the Manipur CM hasn't met them to this day, which broke their hearts. Despite being paralyzed, Valte's heart still beats for his people," Maliwal tweeted.

Recounting the horror, Valte's wife said that it was terrible; the mob started gathering there since morning and they destroyed all the properties, and torched houses. "At night, my husband couldn't sleep. He was calling and requesting to send police and CRPF personnel. On May 4, at around 9 a.m., my husband went to the CM's Bungalow for a meeting. When they finished the meeting, L.M. Khaute, another MLA, was also there. A mob which was running here and there spotted my husband, pulled him out of the vehicle with his driver, and blindfolded him," she said.

She further stated that in the pocket of her husband, there was the order copy which the mob took out. The mob then handed over the cell phone to his personal security and then thrashed him. The personal security guard went to the police station to report the incident, but the police didn't do anything.

She further said that the doctors informed her that Valte's condition was severe. His cheeks were also broken, and doctors even went on to say that if they would lift up Valte, there were possibilities of his death. When Maliwal asked her if Manipur CM N. Biren Singh met her husband, she replied in the negative.