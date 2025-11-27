Cyclone Ditwah forms, heads towards TN, AP coasts

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone watch, for the coasts of north Tamil Nadu including Chennai , Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh as a cyclonic storm brews in the Bay of Bengal.

The weather system, designated Cyclonic Storm ‘Ditwah’, intensified from a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka coast. As of 11:30 am on Thursday, the storm was located near latitude 6.9°N and longitude 81.9°E, placing it close to the east of Pottuvil, Sri Lanka.

According to the IMD bulletin, Cyclone Ditwah is very likely to continue moving in a north-northwesterly direction across the southwest Bay of Bengal. The system is predicted to make landfall by the early morning of Sunday, November 30.

Authorities are advising residents in the mentioned regions to closely monitor updates from official sources. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the affected sea areas.