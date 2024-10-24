Cyclone Dana: 3 lakh people evacuated in Odisha by Wednesday evening

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said more than 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated to safe places by Wednesday evening in view of cyclone Dana that barrels toward the state's coastal region, threatening to impact nearly half of its population.

He reviewed the government’s preparedness for the cyclone which is likely to cross the Odisha coast, close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamra, early on Friday.

“Three districts are likely to be severely affected. Steps are being taken to evacuate people from danger zones...So far, 30 per cent of the targeted 10 lakh people have been evacuated...the remaining will be taken to safety by 11 am on Thursday," the chief minister said.

The government had on Tuesday set a target to evacuate 10,60,336 people from 14 districts.

"However, the focus is now only on the coastal belt which is likely to be impacted by the cyclone," an official said.

Those who have been evacuated are being provided with dry and cooked food and all other arrangements have been made in the cyclone shelters, he said.

The chief minister claimed that the state government was fully prepared to tackle the situation arising out of the cyclonic storm and urged the people to remain safe and not to panic.

“The government is fully prepared to tackle the situation. You are in safe hands,” Majhi said to the public through the media.

The chief minister said he has deputed ministers to various districts and experienced officers to handle cyclone management.

Majhi said Kendrapada, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Puri districts will mostly bear the brunt of the cyclone.

“If the cyclone's path is changed, other districts are likely to be affected. The government is ready for that situation,” he said.

The chief minister also visited the emergency control room of the Special Relief Commissioner.

He was apprised of various satellite information and the emergency communication system.