Curfew in parts of Nagpur after violence; Mayawati, Sena (UBT) hit out at Fadnavis govt

NAGPUR: Curfew has been imposed in several areas of Maharashtra's Nagpur city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence here during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, officials said on Tuesday.

The situation in the city is peaceful at present, they said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and leaders from the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) targeted the Devendra Fadnavis government over Monday's violence in Nagpur and demanded stringent action against the perpetrators.

Twelve police personnel, including three DCPs (deputy commissioners of police), were injured in the violence, which erupted on Monday evening in central Nagpur, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested 15 persons in connection with the violence, he said.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb (located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district), officials earlier said.

Several persons were injured in the incident, they had said.

Another clash broke out in Hansapuri area near the Old Bhandara Road between 10.30 pm and 11.30 pm. An unruly mob burnt several vehicles, and vandalised houses and a clinic in the area.

Curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shanti Nagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imambada, Yashodhara Nagar and Kapil Nagar police stations, the city police said in a release.

During the curfew, the area's DCP concerned would decide on vehicular movement as per the need, the police said.

BSP head Mayawati in a post on X said, "It is not right to damage or break anyone's grave or mausoleum in Maharashtra because this is spoiling the mutual brotherhood, peace and harmony there."

The government should take strict action against such unruly elements, especially in Nagpur, otherwise the "situation can worsen", which is not right, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also took to X to target Maharashtra's Mahayuti government, which comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP.

"Instigating violence, creating instability in the state, keeping the citizens busy over the past history while getting away with tough questions on the state’s financial doom, increased debt burden, growing joblessness and farmer suicides. Maharashtra is being strategically led towards making the state unattractive for investment, it is to help the neighbouring state to take advantage," she claimed.

"Under Shinde all businesses were driven to Gujarat at the expense of the state and under the current CM making state unviable for investment forcing businesses to move out. Shameless," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council, Ambadas Danve, blamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government for the violence in Nagpur, which is the CM's hometown.

"I am clearly stating that the Maharashtra government and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home department portfolio, are behind the Nagpur violence," Danve said in a video statement on Monday night.

The CM holds the home department portfolio but does not get to know about the possible eruption of violence in his native place, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

"This government has made efforts for the last one month to stoke Hindu-Muslim violence in the state. Such violence would disrupt the daily life of Hindus as well as Muslims, but (the government) wants to reap political benefits out of it. The BJP and its associated organisations are trying to disrupt the harmony in the state," he alleged.

The state government cannot run away from its responsibilities, Danve added.

Meanwhile, CM Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony.

Fadnavis has called for calm and asked people not to believe rumours.