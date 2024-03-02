Crime & corruption flourished under TMC's rule: Modi slams Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: In a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged that "crime and corruption have flourished under the Trinamool Congress' misrule" in West Bengal. Addressing a rally in Krishnagar on Saturday, the PM alleged that TMC has become synonymous with "atrocities" and "betrayal.".



"The way TMC is working here, they have disappointed the people of West Bengal. People have continuously voted for TMC but this party has become another name for atrocities and betrayal," the prime minister said. "For TMC, the priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism and betrayal. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal poor so that its politics and game continues...," PM Modi said

The latest attack came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Modi in Kolkata on Friday. Tensions have been escalating between the BJP and TMC over Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Shahjahan Sheikh, a TMC strongman who faces allegations of "sexual assault and land grabbing" in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested earlier this week. The BJP state leadership also felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a program in Krishnanagar.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected to be held in April-May. PM Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar city in West Bengal's Nadia District.