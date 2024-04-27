Crime Branch interrogates accused firearms suppliers linked to Salman Khan's shooting incident

MUMBAI: In a significant development in the case involving the firing incident outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's residence, two suspects apprehended in Punjab were transported to Mumbai under the custody of the Crime Branch, as informed by the police on Friday.

The accused allegedly supplied firearms to the shooters associated with the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence.

The shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal were grilled by officials of the elite National Investigation Agency (NIA) over several hours, officials informed on Friday.

Mumbai Police revealed that the duo arrived in the city on Thursday under transit remand secured by the Crime Branch.

During their interrogation, crucial information was extracted from the suspects. This move follows the extension of their police custody by the Esplanade Court till April 29.

Earlier, the Crime Branch had claimed to possess substantial evidence implicating gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi as the masterminds behind the attack. The Bishnoi brothers were identified as the prime accused in the case, and a case was registered against them along with two others..

According to Mumbai Crime Branch officials, thorough surveillance was conducted around Salman Khan's residence and farmhouse prior to the shooting. The attackers had surveyed the premises multiple times before executing their plan outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra.

Further investigations led to the recovery of a broken mobile handset from the accused, hinting at possible communications related to the crime.

Additionally, a pistol, along with magazines and rounds, was retrieved from the Tapi River in Surat, shedding light on the disposal of evidence by the perpetrators.

The involvement of the Bishnoi brothers was corroborated by statements made social media, where Anmol Bishnoi purportedly claimed responsibility for the attack via a Facebook post.

The legal proceedings have expanded with the inclusion of

sections under IPC 506(2), 115, and 201, highlighting the severity of the charges against the accused. Mumbai Crime Branch officials have intensified their efforts to apprehend the wanted individuals and gather further evidence pertinent to the case.

As the investigation progresses, the focus remains on unraveling the intricate network behind the targeted attack on Salman Khan's residence.