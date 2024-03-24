"Courts believe whatever happened...": Sambit Patra after HC turns down AAP's Kejriwal plea

NEW DELHI: Taking a fresh swipe at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day after the Delhi High Court dealt him a fresh blow, turning down the ruling AAP's request for an urgent listing of its plea against the former's arrest in the liquor policy case, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Sunday the ruling came as an affirmation that the action against him was consistent with the law of the land.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the BJP spokesman said, "Our courts believe that whatever happened (the action against Kejriwal) was absolutely according to the law."

On the HC striking down AAP's plea on behalf of Kejriwal, seeking 'immediate relief' from arrest in the liquor policy case, the BJP leader added, "He moved court saying that the granting of his custody to the ED (in the excise policy case) until March 28 was unlawful and he should immediately be granted relief (from arrest). However, the Delhi High Court refused an immediate hearing (as the AAP pleaded), and neither did it put a stay on any order passed earlier."

"After perusing all the documents and evidence on record, the court determined that whatever happened was absolutely according to the law. Two days ago, they (the AAP) tried to take this case to the Supreme Court at midnight. However, Kejriwal had to later withdraw his petition from the SC as well," the BJP leader added.

In dramatic developments on the evening of March 21, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) arrested the AAP national convenor after questioning him at his residence in connection with the excise policy case.

The arrest came hours after the Delhi HC rejected his petition seeking to restrain the central probe agency from taking any coercive action against him.

The case in question pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy in 2021-22. The policy was later scrapped in the face of allegations of irregularities.

Kejriwal, on Saturday, moved the Delhi High Court, challenging his arrest and the order of remand to the ED granted by the trial court on March 22. His legal team said his plea filed before the Delhi HC stated that both the arrest and the remand order were 'illegal' and he was entitled to be released from custody immediately.

Several AAP leaders were also detained on Friday by Delhi Police while leading a protest in the national capital against Kejriwal's arrest.

The arrest of the AAP supremo came as a blow to the INDIA bloc, a coalition of more than 20 Opposition parties, at a time when they are still struggling to sew up seat-sharing agreements in many states ahead of the general elections.

Several INDIA leaders came out in support of Kejriwal while accusing the BJP and the Centre of arm-twisting the opposition.

The BJP, however, denied all the allegations.

The ED, which was given the custody of Delhi CM till March 28 by the lower court, alleged that the Aam Adami Party (AAP) was the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam.

Two AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, are already in judicial custody in the excise policy case.