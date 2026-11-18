Special Judge Ajay Gupta directed that the accused be produced before the court for formal framing of charges on November 21.

The court ordered framing of charges for the offences of criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust, destruction of evidence and under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.

The court also ordered framing charges under Section 63 (copyright infringement) of the Copyright Act against all accused.

The judge said the court will start the trial on a day-to-day basis from November 25.

A detailed order is awaited.