Coromandel Express from Chennai to be short terminated at Kharagpur due to Shalimar Weekly Express derailment

CHENNAI: Following the derailment of Train No. 22850 Secunderabad - Shalimar Weekly Express between Bauria and Nalpur in the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway around 5:30 am, Train No. 12842 Dr. MGR Chennai Central - Shalimar Coromandel Express has been short terminated.

The Coromandel Express, which departed from Chennai at 7 am on November 8, will conclude its journey at Kharagpur today, November 9.

Restoration work is ongoing in the affected section of the South Eastern Railway, with all efforts under way to resume normal operations as quickly as possible, the Railways said in a statement.

Helpline Numbers:

Kharagpur: 63764 (Railway), P/T. 032229-3764

Santragachi: 93812 43655, 89102 61621

Shalimar: 62955 31471, 45834 (Railway)

Howrah: 75950 74714

Passengers seeking assistance or updates on train schedules are encouraged to contact the listed helpline numbers.