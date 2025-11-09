Continuity of govt important to maintain pace of development in Bihar: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

PATNA: Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, who has been in poll-bound Bihar as part of the NDA campaign, on Sunday said continuity of the government is important to maintain the pace of development in the state.

Talking to reporters here, the TDP leader said, “Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat.”

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is part of the BJP-led NDA alliance at the Centre.

Alleging that before Nitish Kumar’s rule, there was 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he said the state has become "vibrant with better control over the law and order situation".

Highlighting the “power of double-engine government", the TDP leader said, "Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were allocated the largest chunk of the Union Budget 2025-26, which has led to better infrastructure and the establishment of educational institutes. Delhi’s support is essential for bringing investments to the state."

Terming the Bihar polls as a "defining moment" in Indian politics, Lokesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have "visions and clean records" in governance.

He dubbed the RJD’s "one house, one government job" promise "impractical", and said that the Andhra Pradesh government is going forward with the "one house, one entrepreneur" pledge.

It can be replicated in Bihar as well, he added.

The first phase of polling across 121 assembly seats in Bihar was held on November 6 with a record turnout of over 65 per cent registered.

The second phase of voting for the 122 constituencies is scheduled for November 11, and the campaign for this round will end on Sunday.

The counting of votes will take place on November 14.