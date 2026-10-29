Congress wins Nagpur MLC poll; MVA gets three seats, BJP, Shiv Sena one each

Wanjari defeated BJP’s Sudhakar Kohale by 3,271 votes to retain the Nagpur Division Graduates' constituency seat, which has been a traditional stronghold of the saffron party.

The counting of votes began on Tuesday morning and concluded in the wee hours of Thursday.

Wanjari, a sitting MLC, secured 67,231 votes, while Kohale, a former MLA, got 63,960 votes.

It is a big setback for the BJP as it has lost in the hometown of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari who had campaigned extensively for Kohale.

Gadkari was a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council from the Nagpur graduates' constituency for 24 years, from July 1990, to May 2014.

With the Congress nominee’s victory, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won three of the five MLC seats in the October 23 elections. The BJP-led ruling Mahayuti alliance got two seats.

Congress leaders lost no time in taunting BJP leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and CM Devendra Fadnavis over their tweets indicating that the party had scored a duck in the polls.

Maharashtra Congress shared a screenshot of a deleted tweet by Fadnavis on social media, which said the grand old party got a “big fat zero” in the polls.