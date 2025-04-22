"Congress should change its symbol from Hand to Lungi": Assam CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma started the panchayat polls campaign for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in Dhemaji and Tinsukia districts.

CM Biswa Sarma also attacked the Congress while addressing an election campaign rally in Dhemaji on Monday and said, "The time has come now that the Congress should change its symbol from Hand to Lungi".

"Ask Congress, was there free admission in colleges during your tenure? No... Was a fee required for the Class 10 form fill-up? Yes... Was there the Nijut Moina scheme, the Orunodoi scheme, free rice distribution, was there embankment built strongly, was the Dhemaji Medical College, Dhemaji Engineering College built in your tenure? No..., but there was only Lungi, Dhoti, Thread and Mosquito net. That is why I tell the Congress people that you should change your symbol to Lungi from Hand. Because Congress doesn't understand anything except Lungi, Dhoti, Thread and Mosquito net. The Congress didn't give anything to us except a Lungi, Thread and a Mosquito net," CM Sarma said.

He further said that "Our agenda is simple - to carry forward with our development and welfare initiatives with greater vigour and make every village a model village."

He further said that, in the last 4 years, the state government has given 1.5 lakh government jobs without any corruption.

"If I would had taken Rs 1 lakh against per job, then Rs 15,000 crore would be deposited in my house. But we are working for the poor people of Assam. We don't need money and we will punish the people who take money. We will not spare anyone. Our youths should get jobs without any bribes," he said.

The State Election Commission said that there are 21920 Gaon Panchayat members, 2192 Gram Panchayat Presidents, 2192 Gram Panchayat Vice Presidents, 2192 Anchalik Panchayat members, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Presidents, 181 Anchalik Panchayat Vice Presidents and 397 Zilla Parishad members.

The panchayat polls in Assam will be held in two phases on May 2 and May 7. The counting of votes will be held on May 11. More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations.