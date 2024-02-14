Congress, MVA eyes stronger comeback after recent political developments in Maha

MUMBAI: Witnessing a series of political developments in Maharashtra including the Election Commission order recognising Eknath Shinde as official "Shiv Sena" and Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party as the "real" NCP as well as the recent departure of former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan from Congress has compelled the grand old party to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha elections. Ashok Chavan on Tuesday announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party asserting to work for the "constructive development of Maharashtra".

Congress leaders held a meeting and demanded an explanation from the former regarding his decision to quit the party. The Congress held a meeting today to formulate a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections. The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Congress in-charge Ramesh Chennithala after a series of political developments in the state. Nana Patole, Prithviraj Chavan, Bala Saheb Thorat, Vijay Wadettiwar, Naseem Khan and Varsha Gaikwad among others were present at the meeting.

Chennithala also slammed Ashok Chavan for quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that he should clarify his stand. He further went on to say that those "who wish to leave the party for selfish gains and are feeling pressure from the ED and CBI are free to go". "No one apart from Ashok Chavan will leave the party in Maharashtra.

Congress is united and will work under the leadership of Kharge Ji. Ashok Chavan should clarify his stand. As a political leader, he needs to explain why he made this decision when the party gave him everything. People are watching him. What is the pressure on him? Is it being the pressure of ED? He must answer. Congress will become stronger now; we will not be affected," he said. "No one will leave Congress, but those who want to leave for selfish gains and under pressure from the ED and CBI are free to go," he added.

Chennithala further said that it is on the agenda of the BJP to weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as they know that it will emerge victorious in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "Congress gave him everything. We have given him free hands to discuss the seat-sharing. What else is expected? He never complained to me about anything; he was our face in Maharashtra. But he left the battlefield and ran away. What more could a party do? We have given him the power to make decisions," he said.

"Don't worry, we have the numbers and are confident with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP. Ajit Pawar did a scam of 70,000 crores, he was inducted into the BJP, and now he is clear. Is BJP a washing machine, I want to ask this?" he added. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray took a jibe at the slogan of BJP "Modi ki guarantee" and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's main mission is to induct corrupt leaders into the BJP and give them the post of Deputy Chief Ministers and CMs.

"We saw corona in our government but today there is a new virus came in the country it's called dictatorship under the Modi government. So, I request you (People's) to wash your hands and finish this dictatorship virus from the country. What is Modi's guarantee? I will tell you, it is to take corrupt leaders into BJP and give them Rajya Sabha seats, make them Deputy CMs and CM and free them from ED and CBI cases," he said.

"I want to ask Modi Ji, your BJP leaders are not capable of completing your dream so you are breaking the parties. They (BJP) stole my party Shiv Sena, then broke NCP Sharad Pawar and now Ashok Chavan from Congress and Nitish Kumar," he said while referring to the splitting of the two major parties of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is scared and departure of former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress.

"Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi belong to the common people. The exit of a leader makes no difference.

BJP in Maharashtra is scared in their survey also. That is why, they are making small attempts but as a result, people's sympathy for Congress has increased. I think Congress' seats will increase. The departure of Ashok Chavan will not have any impact on Congress," he said. Nana Patole further said that Central government mentioned the 'Adarsh Scam' during a discussion on white paper in the Parliament and everybody knows who is associated with that scam. "Our in-charge has told you how much respect he (Ashok Chavan) had in our party.

But two days back, the Government came out with a White Paper on the UPA Government. Adarsh Scam was specifically mentioned by the PM. Everyone knows who is involved in Adarsh Scam," he said. "I had told him that his condition would be bad there (in BJP). He always had leadership roles here but there he won't get any such opportunity.

What is the condition of many Maharashtra leaders who went there today? That's why I offered him to come back today," Patole added. Calling it a "new beginning" in his political career, Ashok Chavan said, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today. I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra." Maharashtra has 6 Rajya Sabha seats and February 15 is the last date to file nominations.

The Congress is yet to announce candidates for the biennial elections for 56 seats from 15 states.