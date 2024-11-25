Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar alleges BJP's victories through EVM manipulation

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar on Sunday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured electoral victories in Maharashtra and Haryana through manipulation and the misuse of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“Congress always wants to tell the people of the country that whenever BJP wins, whether it is in Haryana or today in Maharashtra, BJP has a habit of coming to power by any means… Even in Haryana, we got results that we did not expect, even in Maharashtra…Our leaders are suspicious of election processes… It is difficult to understand what our democracy is doing with EVMs…,” he said.

Kiran Kumar further added that conducting elections through the EVM is not trustworthy and suggested finding alternative methods for conducting elections using traditional ballot papers.

“In the coming years, if any political party does not trust EVMs, we should discuss it and find an alternative way to increase the trust of all… Election Commission should think about it again, either we should adopt this technology or we should go like other countries who have changed their path from EVMs to normal ballot papers.,” he added.

Kiran Kumar’s remarks came after various exit polls on Wednesday indicated that the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by the BJP, was projected to retain power in Maharashtra. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also appeared to have an edge in Jharkhand.

Most exit polls also suggested that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly. Mahayuti alliance includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SCP).

In Haryana, the BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the state assembly, while the Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats, according to Election Commission data