"Congress made startup for their 'Yuvraj' but he is a non-starter": PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the grand old party has made a "start-up" for their 'Yuvraj', but he is a "non-starter."

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister referred to Rahul Gandhi as 'yuvraj' (prince) and said, "Yuvraj was presented as a start-up, but he turned out to be a non-starter, he neither lifts nor launches."

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the compulsion of relaunching the product (Rahul Gandhi) repeatedly has led to the closure of the shop of the grand old party.

Taking a dig at Congress, he said the party had an opportunity to emerge as a good opposition but failed to do so.

Without taking any names, he also alleged that young leaders were not promoted in the party so that they do not overshadow Rahul Gandhi.

"In Congress, there are many talented people but the party did not let them stand. I always wished that the country needed a good Opposition. We can see the situation of Adhir Babu. The situation is that (Mallikarjun) Kharge has shifted from this House to that House (Rajya Sabha), and Ghulam Nabi Azad has shifted out of the party. They all became the victims of 'parivarwad'."

"Ek hi product baar-baar launch karne ke chakkar mein, Congress ki dukaan mein tala lagne ki naubat aa gayi hai," he said.

He alleged that Congress is trapped within a family and said there is a need to come out of 'parivarwad', while explaining how children of a family being in politics is different from a family controlling the party.

"It (Congress) is unable to see the aspirations and achievements of crores of families of the country, it is not ready to see it," he added.

Referring to Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, who were present in the House, PM Modi said they don't have their own parties.

The Budget Session commenced on January 31 and will conclude on February 9.