Congress launches Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

IMPHAL: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur which has been in the grip of violence for the last few months, saying that the PM only visited the state during elections 'seeking votes'. "PM Narendra Modi comes here (Manipur) to seek votes, but has not come when people in Manipur are in pain," Kharge said while addressing a gathering at the launch of the party's march, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi flagged off the yatra from Manipur's Thoubal. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometres over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. The leaders and workers of the party paid a silent tribute to the people killed in the violence in the state before the start of the yatra. Kharge further hit out at PM Modi and said that the latter keeps chanting the name of Lord Ram to seek votes.

"PM Modi keeps chanting 'Ram, Ram', but he shouldn't do it to seek votes," he said. He further alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) mixes religion with politics and incites people.

"BJP mixes religion with politics and incites people. We fight for secularism, equality, and social justice..Rahul Gandhi has come to Manipur to share your pain and talk about your problems," he added. Kharge also said, "When Jawaharlal Nehru first visited Manipur, he described it as the jewel of India. And the same was said by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi." "Rahul Gandhi is fighting to protect the preamble of the Constitution," he added. The Congress chief also said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was being taken out to 'save Constitution, democracy, and stop fascist forces'.

"Congress taking out Nyay Yatra to ensure employment for people and it is against price rise and for farmer's rights," he added. Before the launch of the yatra, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Rahul Gandhi has come with a message of peace, love, and brotherhood in Manipur, which has been facing violence for a long time. "This is a historic visit and a message will go from Manipur that in Manipur where violence is taking place, Rahul Gandhi has come here with the message of peace, love and brotherhood. Nyay Yatra is to provide justice to the people...," Gehlot said speaking to ANI in Imphal.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali, who was recently suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also decided to attend the launch of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Manipur. "I have decided to join him (Rahul Gandhi) in this yatra because I feel I would be failing in my duty as a politician and a social worker if I did not join the biggest drive for unity and justice. I pray for the success of this yatra and for the future of my country," Danish Ali said in a post on 'X'.

"This yatra is a call for action against divisive forces. This yatra is a drive to unite the people of our country against fear, hate, exploitation and divisiveness," he added.