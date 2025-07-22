Congress gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss Bihar SIR

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

The MP from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, give notice to move the adjournment motion under Rule 56 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Tagore, who is the Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, said this was to “discuss a definite matter of urgent public importance, namely, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar on June 24, 2025, and its severe implications for the democratic process ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections due by November 2025.”

In the notice, Tagore said that the House adjourn its business to discuss the matter, saying that it “jeopardises the fundamental right to vote of millions of eligible citizens, particularly from marginalized communities, and threatens the integrity of free and fair elections.”

The Congress MP mentioned six reasons in support of his notice.

The first is that it creates a massive risk of disenfranchisement. The SIR requires voters to submit enumeration forms with stringent documentation, such as birth certificates or passports, to prove citizenship. In Bihar, where only 2.8 per cent of individuals born between 2001 and 2005 possess birth certificates, this requirement disproportionately impacts Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and migrant workers, potentially denying millions their constitutional right to vote.

The second point is that it involves an opaque and arbitrary process. Reports, particularly from regions like Seemanchal, indicate that voter names have been removed without prior notice or due process, causing widespread fear and confusion. This lack of transparency undermines public trust in the electoral system and raises serious questions about the SIR’s intent and implementation, he said.

Third point is about the timing of the SIR, which the Congress leader says is inappropriate, and there are also logistical challenges. "Launched abruptly during Bihar’s monsoon season, the SIR is marred by logistical issues, including floods and inadequate training of 100,000 Booth Level Officers, 20,000 of whom are yet to be appointed. The Supreme Court has questioned the ECI’s decision to conduct this exercise so close to the elections, highlighting its impracticality and questionable necessity," Tagore's notice read.

Fourth point is about the Constitutional and legal concerns. Tagore says the ECI’s focus on identifying ‘illegal migrants’ oversteps its jurisdiction, as citizenship determination is the prerogative of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The SIR risks violating Articles 14, 19, 21, and 326 of the Constitution, as noted in a 1995 Supreme Court ruling and ongoing petitions by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and other stakeholders.

Fifth point is about inaccessible documentation requirements. He said the initial exclusion of widely held documents like Aadhaar, voter ID, and ration cards has made compliance burdensome, with only 14 per cent of voters submitting forms by early July 2025. "Despite subsequent ECI clarifications allowing form submission without documents, the process remains confusing and exclusionary for vulnerable communities," he added.

Tagore, in his last and sixth point, mentions allegations of political manipulation. He said in the notice, "SIR has been criticised as a politically motivated exercise to suppress votes from communities less likely to support the ruling coalition, thereby kindizing the fairness of the Bihar elections. Such actions erode the democratic principle of equal representation and free choice."

Tagore has demanded that the House urgently debate the SIR’s potential to disenfranchise millions, disrupt the electoral process, and violate constitutional safeguards.

The Congress MP called for the immediate suspension of the SIR and a comprehensive review with all stakeholders to ensure no eligible voter is deprived of their fundamental right to vote.

“I, therefore, request that the normal business of the House be adjourned to discuss this critical issue, and that the Election Commission of India be directed to address these concerns to uphold the democratic values enshrined in our Constitution,” he concluded.