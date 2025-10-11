Congress alleges CPI(M)-BJP 'nexus' over ED notice to Kerala CM’s son in Life Mission case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress on Saturday alleged a "nexus" between the ruling CPI(M) and the BJP, following media reports that the ED had issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's son in a 2023 money laundering case but did not interrogate him.

The case is linked to the Kerala government's Life Mission project.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal claimed the Enforcement Directorate had issued the notice to Vijayan's son 'secretively,' while in other cases—particularly those involving opposition leaders—the agency publicises its actions widely.

"In such cases, interrogation and arrests follow even when there is no solid case. This was seen in the arrests of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren. It also happened in the National Herald case involving Congress leaders," Venugopal said.

He alleged that Vijayan's son did not appear for questioning despite receiving the notice.

"Was he interrogated later? Has the investigation been closed, or is it ongoing? The ED must answer these questions," Venugopal demanded.

He further alleged that the CPI(M) also wanted to keep the issue under wraps.

"Like the ED, the CPI(M) preferred to remain silent. Otherwise, they would have called it a political attack as they usually do. These incidents raise several suspicions," he said.

Without naming anyone, Venugopal added, "Something is rotting in Denmark."

"It is the CM's responsibility to clear the stench. He must come out and say what really happened," he claimed.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said it appeared as though the ED summons had "evaporated".

"We had said earlier that the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling and Life Mission cases would vanish due to the unholy nexus between the BJP and CPI(M). It has now come true," he said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister V Sivankutty dismissed the allegations raised against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s son, Vivek Kiran, terming them a "politically motivated conspiracy".

"The ED has not taken any follow-up action in this matter for more than one and a half years, which clearly shows that there is no substance in the allegation," Sivankutty said.

He alleged that the timing of the media report, as the state heads toward elections, reveals the political intent behind it.

"The opposition, disturbed by the increasing acceptance of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government among the people, is resorting to such baseless personal attacks to tarnish the image of the government," the minister said.

Reports in a section of the media on Saturday claimed that the ED had summoned the CM's son, Vivek Kiran, in February 2023 for questioning in connection with the Life Mission case.

The summons, issued by then ED Assistant Director P K Anand in Kochi, directed him to appear on February 14, 2023.

The Life Mission project involves the construction of apartments in Wadakkancherry, Thrissur, funded by the UAE Red Crescent for families affected by the 2018 Kerala floods.

It was alleged in the ED's case that Unitac Builders, which undertook the project, paid a commission of Rs 4.5 crore to middlemen, including state representatives.

M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the CM, was earlier arrested in connection with the case.