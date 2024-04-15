Cong in backdoor agreement with banned organisation to win in Kerala, says PM Modi

KOCHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi who is contesting from Kerala's Wayanad, indirectly hinting that he is taking the help of the political wing of a banned organisation to win this election, just to save his face for losing his family seat in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. "A big leader of Congress has found it difficult to save the respect of his family seat in Uttar Pradesh and has made his new base in Kerala. To win the elections, Congress has entered into a backdoor agreement with the political wing of an organization which has been banned in the country for its anti-national tendencies. Have you ever heard this from them?" PM Modi said speaking at a public meeting in Kerala's Alathur constituency.

Continuing his attack against the Congress, PM Modi said, "Have they said anything about how they looted money in the Cooperative bank scam? Do they even utter a word? The crown prince of Congress will ask for votes from the people of Kerala but will not say even a single word on your issues..." Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala saying that the state suffers from the problem of water scarcity which points out the failure of the state government.

"NDA government works on the ideology of Narayan Guru. It prioritises welfare of the poor and the people. Hence in the last 10 years, the NDA government has given piped water connection to more than 36 lakh hosueholds in Kerala under the Jal Jeevan Mission. However, it is unfortunate that the speed at which the Nal Se Jal scheme was implemented in the country, the government in Kerala is not allowing it to be implemented. It is under the influence of corruption. Hence, there is drinking water scarcity even in some houses at Kerala," PM Modi said. Continuing his attack at the Left Democratic Front government, PM Modi said, "If anyone in India hears that there is water scarcity in Rajasthan or Gujarat, they may think that it is possible. Water scarcity in Kerala is a living example of the failure of the government here. I guarantee that I want to provide tap water connection to every household in Kerala."

Speaking about his party's election manifesto that was launched on Sunday, PM Modi said that the BJP aims to make Kerala into a global heritage destination by focussing both on development (Vikas) and heritage (Viraasat). "BJP has released the vision of 'Vikas' and 'Viraasat' for the next 5 years. Palakkad is also called the gateway of Kerala. The natural beauty here fascinates everyone. There are many temples, churches and places of faith here in Kerala. In the next 5 years, we will work to make Kerala a global heritage. We will connect Kerala with the network of Highways Expressways and high-speed Vande Bharat trains...," the Prime Minister said.

Speaking about the manifesto, PM Modi said, "BJP's Sankalp Patra is a Sankalp Patra for the development of the country. BJP's Sankalp Patra has Modi's guarantee." On covering all senior citizens above the age of 70 under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat, PM Modi said, "Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, more than 73 lakh beneficiaries of Kerala have received financial help. Now, BJP has announced that all senior citizens above the age of 70 years will be given free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and this is Modi's guarantee."

Extending his wishes to all Malayalees on the occasion of Vishu (Kerala New Year), the Prime Minister said that the New Year will usher in the beginning of new politics in the state. "Seeing the support and love of all of you, I can confidently say that this New Year of Kerala has brought a new beginning. This New Year will be the year of development of Kerala, and this new year will be the year of the beginning of new politics," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

"Now Kerala will send its strong voice to the Parliament. That is why today Kerala is also saying, once again, Modi government...," the Prime Minister added. Prime Minister Modi was attending the election campaign for NDA candidates TN Sarasu and Suresh Gopi, contesting in Alathur and Thrissur, respectively. This is Modi's sixth visit to the state this year. He will later proceed to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, where he will address a public meeting in the evening.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had fielded actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi from Thrissur and recorded a 28.2 percent vote share, as against its 2014 candidate K. P. Sreesan's 11.15 percent. All 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state go to the polls in the second phase on April 16. (ANI)