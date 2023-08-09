Cong earlier converted NE into war-zone, should seek apology: Assam CM

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday criticised the Congress, claiming the northeastern region was converted into a war-zone during the previous Congress-led regime.

The Assam Chief Minister's attack came against the backdrop of the Opposition bringing a no-confidence motion in Parliament over the unrest in Manipur for more than three months.

Speaking to reporters here, he claimed that Congress should seek an apology for turning Manipur into a conflict state during the no-confidence motion.

"I have no issue if the Congress says that they want to tender an apology and that is why they brought the no confidence motion," Sarma remarked.

He said: :In Manipur, conflicts between ethnic communities have existed for several decades. The state has witnessed several unrest until 2014. At least 300 people died in 1990, whereas in 1993, 1100 people died. Similarly in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010 and in 2012 many people were the victims of violence in Manipur."

According to Sarma, all these incidents of unrest occurred when the Congress ruled the state and around 1,000 people lost their lives due to violence.

"The prices of essential commodities including petrol-diesel skyrocketed in Manipur at once when there was an economic blockade. But Congress took no step to ease the situation there," the Chief Minister added.

"The conflict in Manipur was created due to the misrule of the Congress for decades and bringing complete peace there is an uphill task that requires continuous healing touch," Sarma said.

"Manipur witnessed only a peaceful environment between 2014 and 2023."

The Assam Chief Minister also claimed that at a time when Manipur is limping back to normalcy, the Opposition is shedding crocodile tears.