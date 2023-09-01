Common Minimum Programme will be the face of INDIA bloc: Stalin

CHENNAI: DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged partners of the opposition bloc INDIA to immediately hammer out a Common Minimum Programme and asserted it would be the face of the alliance. Addressing the opposition meet in Mumbai, Stalin said that immediately, a coordination committee should be set up and a CMP must be prepared.

''That (CMP) will be the face of the INDIA alliance. The BJP regime has ruined the country in several ways. It (CMP) must present a road map to the people spelling out what we intend doing to undo it .'' The INDIA alliance should identify itself with policies and ideals required to usher in democracy by trouncing and dislodging an autocratic regime and such ideals must head the opposition bloc. ''Our first objective is to dislodge the BJP regime and install a government of secular, democratic forces at the Centre. In order to isolate the BJP, as far as possible, parties opposed to the BJP must be inducted into the alliance. I urge all the leaders to work with this in mind,'' he said. When the only goal is protecting Indian democracy, ''there is no doubt that the BJP will be defeated.'' He said the alliance is marching on the path of victory. The name INDIA itself is causing ''fear and fever'' to the Saffron party, he claimed.