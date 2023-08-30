Suspension from LS: Adhir Chowdhury to record statement before privileges committee today

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will on Wednesday appear before the Privileges Committee of the Parliament in connection with his suspension from the Lower House.

The Congress leader will record his statement before the parliamentary panel at 12.30 pm.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury's suspension citing disruptive behaviour.

He was alleged to have indulged in disruptive behaviour when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union Cabinet were addressing the House during the Monsoon Session earlier this month.

“Oral evidence of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP in connection with motion/resolution adopted by the House on 10 August 2023 leading to his suspension from the service of the House and referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further investigation and report to the House,” read the agenda of the Privileges Committee.

The resolution to suspend Chowdhury from the Lower House was passed by a voice vote.

The parliamentary panel will examine Chiwdhuury's statement in connection with his suspension and submit a report to the House through the chairman of the committee.

Sunil Singh, a BJP MP from Jharkhand, is the chairman of the Privileges Committee. “The committee does not believe in taking maximum days in any case of suspension of MPs in the said matter. It will conduct the inquiry in a time-bound manner and submit the report at the earliest."