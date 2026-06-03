Coal block scam: Delhi court summons Naveen Jindal, former coal secretary

“The instant chargesheet, which is stated to be one of the most voluminous chargesheets of coal block cases, has been filed by CBI after more than a decade of registration of the FIR," Special Judge Sunena Sharma said, adding that there is sufficient material for the court to proceed in the matter.

The court summoned on July 17 M/s Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, its managing director Naveen Jindal, Parekh, Rakesh Kumar Jindal, Ram Kishore, S K Agarwal and M/s Jindal Strips Ltd (now M/s Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd).

The case stems from a preliminary inquiry registered by the CBI based on directions from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on September 26, 2012.