CNG price in national capital, adjoining cities hiked by Re 1/kg

NEW DELHI: CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities was on Saturday hiked by Re 1/kg on the back of reduction in domestic gas supplies.



CNG price was hiked from Rs 74.09 to Rs 75.09 per kg, while in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad the rate went up from Rs 78.70 to Rs 79.70 per kg, according to information posted by IGL on its website.

Other city gas suppliers have not changed the prices yet.