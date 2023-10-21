CM Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, CP Joshi among 33 candidates in Congress first list for Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: With almost one month left for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly election, the Congress on Saturday released its first list of 33 candidates, which includes names of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, senior party leader CP Joshi among others.

The Congress has named Gehlot from Saradarpur assembly seat while Pilot has been fielded from his traditional Tonk assembly seat.

The party has named Joshi from Nathdwara assembly seat, state unit chief Govind Dotasara from Lachhmangarh assembly seat, Harish Choudhary from Baytoo assembly seat.

The party has also named Divya Maderna from Osian assembly seat, Krishna Poonia from Sadulpur assembly seat.

The party has also named Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Manoj Meghwal, Amit Chachan, Rita Choudhary, Indraj Singh Gurjar, Lalt Kumar Yadav, Tikaram Julie as party candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.

Polling for the 200 member Rajasthan assembly is rescheduled on November 25 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The Congress is eyeing for a second consecutive term in Rajasthan and has launched several pro-people schemes in the desert state.