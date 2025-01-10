Begin typing your search...
Class 12 student held over bomb threats to Delhi school
Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.
NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.
The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.
Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details.
