    Class 12 student held over bomb threats to Delhi school

    Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

    AuthorPTIPTI|10 Jan 2025 10:30 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-10 05:02:40  )
    Class 12 student held over bomb threats to Delhi school
    Representative Image

    NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has detained a Class 12 student for allegedly sending bomb threats to schools in the national capital, sources said on Friday.

    Around 10 educational institutes received bomb threats on Thursday, the latest in a series of such incidents in the city.

    The sources said the south district police apprehended the Class 12 student, a minor.

    Officials said police will address a press conference at its headquarters later in the day and share further details.

