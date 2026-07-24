What doesn’t kill them makes them unbeatable

They were equally un-enamoured by overtures by the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on action against the NEET paper leak, saying he did not address the most important issue, that of accountability, and reiterated their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.



Later in the day, Union Minister JP Nadda said the government was ready for further talks with the protesting youths to be held either at his office or residence. CJP leaders rejected the offer, noting that they have already made it clear that any further talks should be held either at the protest venue or a neutral place.



In came the next emissary, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, who claimed that as many as four offers were made to the student representatives for a dialogue in 24 hours. Improving upon Nadda’s offer, he said the government was ready for talks “whenever you want, at whichever hour of the day and for as long as you wish to”.



However, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das denied receiving any formal invitation, and added that the government should contact them directly to decide the venue, time, and duration of the discussion.



The protesters’ refusal to relent comes in the face of alarming highhandedness by the security forces, who used even the dreaded pellet gun – a charge that officials denied, though at least two youth have marks on their body to prove their allegation.



Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old from Najafgarh allegedly received pellet gun injuries during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. While the Delhi Police is sticking to the denial, Sahil has undergone one surgery to repair the injured eye and remove pellets and is awaiting another.

Reports said he may lose sight in one of the eyes. Sheikh Mansoori, a 25-year-old Gurugram resident, is another victim, who allegedly suffered seven pellet injuries to his face.They were equally un-enamoured by overtures by the Centre, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on action against the NEET paper leak, saying he did not address the most important issue, that of accountability, and reiterated their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.



Later in the day, Union Minister JP Nadda said the government was ready for further talks with the protesting youths to be held either at his office or residence. CJP leaders rejected the offer, noting that they have already made it clear that any further talks should be held either at the protest venue or a neutral place.



In came the next emissary, Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State in charge of the Prime Minister’s Office, who claimed that as many as four offers were made to the student representatives for a dialogue in 24 hours. Improving upon Nadda’s offer, he said the government was ready for talks “whenever you want, at whichever hour of the day and for as long as you wish to”.



However, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das denied receiving any formal invitation, and added that the government should contact them directly to decide the venue, time, and duration of the discussion.



The protesters’ refusal to relent comes in the face of alarming highhandedness by the security forces, who used even the dreaded pellet gun – a charge that officials denied, though at least two youth have marks on their body to prove their allegation.



Sahil Lochab, a 19-year-old from Najafgarh allegedly received pellet gun injuries during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march. While the Delhi Police is sticking to the denial, Sahil has undergone one surgery to repair the injured eye and remove pellets and is awaiting another.

Reports said he may lose sight in one of the eyes. Sheikh Mansoori, a 25-year-old Gurugram resident, is another victim, who allegedly suffered seven pellet injuries to his face.