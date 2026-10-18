CJI announces virtual access to Supreme Court for Leh, Kargil lawyers

All matters originating from Ladakh would be listed on a single day and heard through video-conferencing, sparing lawyers and litigants the time, cost and hardship of travelling to Delhi, Justice Kant said as he inaugurated the Ladakh Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here.

Describing the inauguration as a historic step, the CJI referred to the establishment of a Special Court in Leh in 1870, observing that while the institution had passed into history, the geographical challenges that restricted access to justice persisted for generations.

"For close to a century, the high court that served Ladakh sat beyond the Great Himalayas, reachable in winter only by air," he said.

The CJI said the insertion of the name 'Ladakh' in a high court after it became a Union Territory in 2019 was an important step, but the gesture remained largely symbolic.

"A name on a court's letterhead is not the same as a court at one's doorstep," he said.

Justice Kant emphasised that the bench belongs equally to Leh and Kargil – the two districts in the Union Territory — and said its purpose would be served only when people in every corner of Ladakh start to feel a sense of ownership over the institution.

He also said that once video-conferencing facilities have been set up at the bench, the Supreme Court would list all matters originating from Ladakh on a single day and hear them on a day-to-day basis virtually.

The arrangement, the CJI said, would enable members of the Leh and Kargil bar associations to argue cases before the top court without leaving Ladakh.