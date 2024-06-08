Chorus grows for induction of Sena MP Shrikant Shinde into Union Cabinet

MUMBAI: The chorus is growing in the Shiv Sena for the induction of party MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, into the Union Cabinet after he scored a hat-trick from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Shrikant Shinde has already been appointed as the Shiv Sena group leader in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Sena MP Naresh Mhaske said that all seven MPs of the party, including him, along with the Sena ministers and legislators want Shrikan Shinde to get a ministerial berth.

"Shiv Sena leaders and workers have expressed their desire that Shrikant Shinde should be made a minister in the new NDA government. He is an educated, efficient, and Sansad Ratna awardee MP. On behalf of all the party MPs, ministers, legislators, leaders, and workers, I will present these sentiments before Chief Minister Eknath Shinde,’’ Mhaske said.

The Shiv Sena, which is a key BJP ally in Maharashtra, is expected to get a ministerial berth in the new Cabinet at the Centre. Apart from Shrikant Shinde, the names of Sena MPs Prataprao Jadhav and Shrirang Barne are also doing the rounds for a probable Cabinet berth.

Meanwhile, Mhaske also claimed that six of the nine MPs belonging to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) are ready to switch sides.

"Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will take a decision on the entry of six MPs from the Shiv Sena (UBT)," he said.