Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth attend Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's swearing-in ceremony

HYDERABAD: Megastars Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth attended the swearing-in ceremony of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth were spotted at the ceremony in Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park in Vijayawada.

The duo opted for white outfits for the event. Chiranjeevi and Rajinikanth were greeted by actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna.

After arriving at the event, Balakrishna also met with Union Ministers Chirag Paswan and Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu. He was seen having a conversation with Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam on stage.

Telgugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari among others.

This is the fourth time that Naidu has assumed charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bifurcation of the erstwhile state in 2014. Naidu first became the CM in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, Union Minister Rammohan Naidu, and actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna were also present on occasion. Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections.

The TDP supremo was unanimously elected the leader of the NDA in the Andhra Legislative Assembly on Tuesday at a meeting of the TDP, Janasena Party, and BJP legislators. TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party and BJP have 21 and 8 respectively. The opposition YSR Congress Party has 11 legislators.