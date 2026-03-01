Chief Justice of India offers prayers at Tirupati temple

TIRUPATHI: The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, visited the sacred hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Sunday morning and offered prayers.
On his arrival at the temple’s main entrance, he was received by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu, Executive Officer M Ravi Chandra, Additional Executive Officer CH Venkayya Chowdary, and District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu.
Temple priests welcomed the Chief Justice with traditional honours amid Vedic chants and temple music. After having darshan of the presiding deity, the CJI was presented with “Sesha Vastram” by the priests.
Vedic scholars later offered him blessings at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the temple premises.
Following the rituals, TTD authorities presented the Chief Justice of India with sacred theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara. Later, Justice Surya Kant also offered prayers at the Sri Varahaswamy Temple in Tirumala.