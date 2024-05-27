"Chhote Miyan's guarantees unfulfilled, "Bade Miyan" promises more: Anurag Thakur's jibe at CM Sukhu, Rahul Gandhi

UNA: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth and Sports Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, on Sunday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's rally in Una as a flop show, asserting that all of his guarantees are mere "lies".

Referring to Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Rahul Gandhi as "Chote Miyan" and "Bade Miyan", respectively, Thakur claimed that not a single guarantee from Sukhu has been fulfilled in the state, and Rahul Gandhi left after making even more empty promises.

Thakur addressed over a dozen public meetings in the Una Assembly constituency of his parliamentary area, accompanied by local MLA Shri Satpal Singh Satti.

Thakur said, "Rahul Gandhi's political career is as much of a flop as his Una rally. The Congress workers were given false assurances and dreams akin to Mungerilal's fantasies. Rahul Gandhi made a series of false promises from the stage because he knows his government is not coming to power and thus he won't have to fulfill these guarantees. Hence, only lies were propagated from the Congress platform in Una."

Anurag Thakur continued further and said, "It has been 16 months since Congress formed the government in Himachal, yet not a single promise has been fulfilled. Mothers and sisters of Himachal are still waiting for their Rs1500 per month. Farmers are still waiting to sell cow dung at Rs2 per kg and milk at Rs100 per litre. The youth are waiting for 5 lakh jobs. Families are waiting for 300 units of free electricity. Congress leaders remain silent on these issues but continue to spread new misconceptions. Without fulfilling these promises, Congress is now making new ones."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Himachal, Thakur remarked, "Local Congress members did not want Rahul Gandhi to come here because whenever he visits, it harms them. It's actually beneficial for us that Rahul Gandhi is visiting."

"The public has some questions that he must answer. Why did he include those who chanted slogans to break India into pieces in the Congress party? Why did the Congress Party and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation accept money from China? Why did Karnataka and Telangana take 5% reservation from the SC, ST, and OBC communities and allocate it to their vote bank? Is a similar plan underway in Himachal too?" he added.

Thakur also accused Rahul Gandhi of harbouring ill will towards the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, and inciting his workers to violence. He said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi attacked the media from the stage in Una, and simultaneously, Congress workers attacked media personnel, which shows that from the top leadership to the street-level workers, Congress wants to stifle truth and democracy. The incidents of scuffling with media friends, snatching their belongings, and breaking cameras at Rahul Gandhi's rally are unfortunate and highly condemnable. Congress has never had faith in democracy. Now, even in Congress meetings, efforts to stifle democratic pillars are being carried out at the behest of Rahul Gandhi."