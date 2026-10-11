Power bank catches fire mid-air, IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight makes emergency landing

CHENNAI: An IndiGo aircraft carrying 180 people from Delhi to Chennai was forced to make an emergency landing at Hyderabad airport on Sunday (October 11) after a fire broke out in the overhead baggage compartment mid-air, reportedly from a power bank kept in a passenger's handbag.
According to airport sources, the flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, was carrying 174 passengers and 6 crew members and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 4.20 pm.
While the aircraft was cruising at about 36,000 feet altitude near Hyderabad, passengers spotted smoke from an overhead compartment and immediately alerted the cabin crew. The pilot established emergency contact with Hyderabad Air Traffic Control and diverted the flight, which landed around 3 pm.
By then, fire was coming from the baggage compartment. The crew used on-board emergency fire extinguishers to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the aircraft. Upon landing, the airport fire and rescue team boarded the aircraft and extinguished the fire.
Preliminary inquiry indicated that the fire was caused by a short-circuit in a power bank that a passenger had kept inside hand luggage. The power bank, used for charging mobile phones, reportedly developed an electrical leak and ignited.
All 180 people on board, including passengers and crew, are safe. However, some baggage kept in the affected overhead compartment was damaged in the fire.
Security and aviation safety officials at Hyderabad airport are conducting a detailed investigation into the incident and examining the burnt power bank and luggage.
The aircraft will be allowed to continue its journey to Chennai only after the inquiry is completed and clearance is given.