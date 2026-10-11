Power bank catches fire mid-air, IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight makes emergency landing

According to airport sources, the flight from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, was carrying 174 passengers and 6 crew members and was scheduled to land in Chennai at 4.20 pm.

While the aircraft was cruising at about 36,000 feet altitude near Hyderabad, passengers spotted smoke from an overhead compartment and immediately alerted the cabin crew. The pilot established emergency contact with Hyderabad Air Traffic Control and diverted the flight, which landed around 3 pm.

By then, fire was coming from the baggage compartment. The crew used on-board emergency fire extinguishers to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the aircraft. Upon landing, the airport fire and rescue team boarded the aircraft and extinguished the fire.