Insufficient oxygen: Kuala Lumpur bound flight off-loads 78 passengers before take off from Chennai

100 passengers allowed to board, 78 asked to wait

Following discussions between airport officials, the pilot, engineers and technical experts, a decision was taken to allow only 100 passengers to travel on the aircraft. The remaining 78 passengers would be sent to Malaysia on other available flights.

The first 100 passengers were selected based on their booking priority and allowed to board. The remaining passengers protested against the decision, but airline and airport officials spoke to them and assured them that alternative flights would be arranged.

The passengers later agreed to the arrangements and were accommodated in the waiting lounges at Chennai Airport.

Stranded passengers to be sent to Malaysia on other flights

The Malaysia Airlines flight finally departed for Kuala Lumpur at 2.20 am on Monday, carrying 100 passengers and 12 crew members, after a delay of more than two hours.