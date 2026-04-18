Centre's conspiracy to change federal structure defeated; victory of oppn unity: Priyanka

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accused the Centre of conspiring to change the federal structure of the country in the garb of women's reservation, asserting that the defeat of its bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota law was a victory for the Constitution as well as opposition unity.

She also demanded that the government implement the Women's Reservation Act of 2023 on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.

“What happened yesterday was a big win for democracy. The conspiracy to change the federal structure (of the country) was defeated. It was a victory for the Constitution, opposition unity, and the country,” the Congress general secretary said at a press conference.