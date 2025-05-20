Centre to send 100 teams for ground inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes

NEW DELHI: The Centre has deputed 100 teams to visit different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, for a ground inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes.

The mission aims to ensure supply of drinking water in adequate quantity of prescribed quality on a regular and long-term basis at affordable service delivery charges to every rural household in the country.

The decision to depute the teams came following a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan to review the implementation of schemes under the Ministry of Jal Shakti on May 8.

"During the meeting, it was decided to depute 100 teams for ground inspection of Jal Jeevan Mission schemes," said an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Personnel Ministry has appointed Central Nodal Officers (CNOs) for identified districts to assess the implementation of the schemes under the mission, according to the order issued on Monday.

Secretaries, joint secretaries and directors in various central government departments have been deputed for the inspection.

According to the order, 27 such schemes to be assessed are in Madhya Pradesh, which is the highest in the country, followed by 21 in Rajasthan, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, and 16 in Karnataka.

The central teams would also be visiting Odisha, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Goa, among other states.