Centre, J-K committed to safety of Amarnath pilgrims: Shekhawat

ANANTNAG: Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday assured top most security to the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Shekhawat, who visited the Martand Sun Temple at Mattan in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, also appealed to the pilgrims to preserve the environment and natural beauty of the valley.

"People should come for the Amarnath yatra. The Amarnath yatra is safe, the Government of India and the state government are committed and you will not get even a scratch," Shekhawat told PTI Videos after visiting the temple.

The Amarnath yatra will be held from July 3 to August 9.

Shekhawat also visited the nearby tourist resort of Pahalgam where terrorists struck on April 22 killing 25 tourists and a local pony operator.

He said Kashmir is safe and tourists should visit the valley not only to see its natural beauty but also its rich cultural heritage.

"I appeal to the 140 crore people of India to try to see Kashmir's heritage, and its historical grandeur and divinity, along with its natural beauty as well," he added.

To a question about the preservation of famous historical monuments in the valley, the Union minister said some restoration works have been carried out, but there is a need to do more.

"Those monuments which come under the Archaeological Survey of India, the organisation works for their protection, and the state government protects those assets which come under the state archaeology.

"I have seen restoration works have been carried out and they have been carried out very well, but there is a need to work more earnestly on this heritage, which is centuries-old, and we are doing that, so that the people of the country take pride on their heritage in the future as well," he said.

The Union minister also took to X after his visit to the temple.

"Visited the majestic Martand Temple, that is a profound reflection of the glory of Kashmir's civilisational past. Built by the legendary King Lalitaditya, this grand temple dedicated to Surya was one of the earliest and most magnificent sun temples in India," Shekhawat said in a post on X.

"If it looks this awe-inspiring in its weathered form, one can imagine its grandeur of yore given the temple's scale, sculptural richness, and strategic location atop a plateau overlooking the valley," he added.

The minister also visited the Avanti Swami temple in Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

"An enchanted morning at the Avantipora temple complex in Kashmir today. These stones that are remains of the mighty temples once built by King Avantivarman in what was once his capital tell tales of the cultural glory of that era.

"With the picturesque Himalayan mountains for a backdrop, these are sites that take one on a journey through time," he said.

Shekhawat said he reviewed the tourist facilities and upkeep efforts being undertaken there along with officials of the ASI and district administration.

The Union minister on Tuesday visited Mata Kheer Bhavani temple in Tulamulla, and Naranag Temple complex in central Kashmir's Ganderbal.

Later on Tuesday evening, the Union minister held an interaction with J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

"During my visit to Jammu & Kashmir, I was graciously invited for a dinner interaction by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Omar Abdullah Ji. In a warm and cordial atmosphere, we held a positive and forward-looking discussion on the development of the tourism sector in J&K," the minister wrote on X.

He said emphasis was laid on enhancing infrastructure, promoting heritage sites, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities through tourism.

"Such engagements reflect our collective commitment to transform Jammu & Kashmir into a global tourism destination that celebrates its culture, nature, and people," he added.