Centre issues notice to SRK, Akshay, Ajay over misleading gutka ads

LUCKNOW: In a case of alleged misleading advertisements, the Centre has issued a notice to the gutkha companies and actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Akshay Kumar.

Earlier, in the PIL against several actors for these advertisements, the Allahabad HC has given two directions to the Centre: First, a guideline should be framed to seize 'Padma' awards conferred to these actors and a case be filed against the tobacco companies and the actors; second, a fine of Rs 50 lakh should also be imposed on the actors and the gutkha companies.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court, Judge Rajesh Singh Chauhan issued a notice to the actors and pan masala companies promoting gutka.

Major action can be taken against the celebrities and pan masala companies promoting gutka. Lucknow's advocate Motilal Yadav had filed a PIL against the company promoting gutka and the celebrities participating in the promotion.

PIL was filed by Advocate Motilal Yadav on 15 October 2022 and a representation was given to the Government of India to withdraw the award and also a representation was given to the Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority of India.

The Government of India issued a notice to the Gutka company and handed over the investigation of the case to a DG-level officer and notice was also issued to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar.

PIL has also been filed regarding the withdrawal of Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri from celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Action can be taken against these big celebrities. Advocate Moti Lal Yadav told ANI, "Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have been doing misleading advertisements of tobacco products. I lodged a PIL in Allahabad High Court on 22nd September.

After this, HC gave two directions to the Govt of India. First, a guideline should be framed to seize the 'Padma' awards conferred to these actors and a case be filed against the tobacco manufacturing company and the actors.

Second, a fine of Rs 50 lakhs also be imposed on the actors and the gutka companies for making misleading advertisements." There is also a notice pending in the Supreme Court against gutka companies, due to which the High Court has taken 4 months. Keeping the contempt pending, the High Court will take further action on this in May.