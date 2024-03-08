Centre hikes DA to 50%, approves AI mission

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) to 50 per cent of basic pay from the existing rate of 46 per cent effective from January 1 this year, benefitting over 1 crore employees and pensioners ahead of general elections.

The Cabinet also approved India AI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said after the Cabinet meeting. The approved corpus will be used to create a large computing infrastructure.